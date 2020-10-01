COVID-19 hospitalizations going up statewide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise at a fast rate, hospitals across the state are quickly filling up to capacity.

Cities like Green Bay and Wausau are seeing more patients.

Hospitals in Eastern and Central Wisconsin are becoming overwhelmed, after spikes in COVID-19 required more people to be hospitalized.

While that’s not currently the story in the Chippewa Valley, healthcare workers fear it will be soon.

“We are at-risk of the exact same thing that is happening out on the Eastern part of the state for the exact same reasons. It very much could happen here and that’s why we want help from the people to make sure that you are staying distanced, cleaning hands, and wearing your mask,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Ken Johnson.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, COVID-19 related hospitalizations increased by more than 70% over the last two weeks in western Wisconsin.

“The problem becomes if we start getting a large number of people, you can outrun the amount of resources that you have,” explained Johnson.

In a joint statement, Mayo Clinic Health System, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, and Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire says,

"Eau Claire area hospitals are continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, particularly in the last couple of weeks. This is a situation that is, and will continue to be very fluid, and in an effort to avoid confusion in our communities, we defer to the local and state health departments to provide data about COVID-19-related hospitalizations. In anticipation of increasing COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, it is important the community is aware plans are in place at each hospital to ensure the needs of all our patients continue to be met through this pandemic.

It is important to acknowledge the numbers of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have been rising across the Midwest. To help meet this challenge, we must work together as a community to take the steps we know can reduce the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Following the guidance of public health agencies by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, using proper hand hygiene, avoiding high-risk situations and staying home while sick, can all make a big difference in the health of our communities. Now is not the time for any of us to become complacent.

In addition, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated for influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all people 6 months and older get a flu vaccination to protect themselves and others from getting the flu."

As confirmed cases reach new heights every week in the state, Chippewa County says five community members are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

“Chippewa County and the state of Wisconsin are seeing increases in number of COVID positive cases, in the number of people hospitalized, and the number of people needing ventilators due to COVID-19,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman.

That’s why healthcare professionals are saying everyone needs to work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread.

“We really need people to dig down one more time and work with us on this to keep this from getting out of control,” said Johnson.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising, healthcare professionals in the Chippewa Valley say they are currently equipped to handle patients with other medical needs that they normally see, such as heart attacks, strokes, appendicitis, and more.

