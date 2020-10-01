Advertisement

Eau Claire fall foliage to reach peak third week in October

The badger state is home to 17 million acres of forest land, which explains why getting outdoors during this pandemic, has been second nature.
Downtown Eau Claire 'falls' into October
Downtown Eau Claire 'falls' into October(Phoebe Murray)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As days grow shorter and the weather gets cooler, Wisconsin’s foliage starts to show its true colors.

Sara Meaney, Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-Designee, says Wisconsin’s scenic fall foliage is a way to get outdoors amid the pandemic.

“Wisconsin is an adventurer’s outdoor playground, and fall makes it an even better time to get outside, stretch your legs and get some fresh air.”

Travelwisconsin.com has an interactive Fall Color Report that tracks the state’s fall foliage schedule county-by-county.

“[It] helps people figure out when in the next couple days or weeks when fall colors will be at their best,” Meaney says.

According this report, Eau Claire County’s foliage is just 65% of the way there, estimated to reach it’s peak in the third week of October.

“Outdoor recreation is a huge piece of Wisconsin’s tourism industry,” Meaney says.

Since mid-March, Wisconsin state parks have seen more than $6.4 million visitors.

The economic impact of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin alone adds to an estimated $7.8 billion dollar boost to the state’s GDP, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

“It’s important that we think of ways to support those local economies when we do visit...those businesses need our support and those communities will benefit from it in the long run,” Meaney says.

Visit Eau Claire, which promotes the city and our neighbors reported a 700% increase in visits to its list of fall color routes last month, when compared to September 2019.

Since the pandemic hit, their outdoors page has seen a 150% increase in visits, year over year.

Falling for travel tourism in Wisconsin, made easy.

