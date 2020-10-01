Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing at National Guard Highway 12 site

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A free COVID-19 testing site will take place Monday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 7.

The site is located at 6697 U.S. Highway 12 in Eau Claire.

The test is free and no insurance is needed. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive are eligible.

Parents must be present to consent for testing minors aged 5 to 17.

To register on the day of your test, click here.

