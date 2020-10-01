It’s time to reschedule your mammogram experts say

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic caused healthcare providers to put a hold on routine health procedures like mammograms. Health experts are urging people to reschedule these screenings.

The Marshfield Clinic Health System saw a dramatic decline in mammograms this year. They usually perform about 40,000 mammograms in a typical year, but they are short of that number this year due to the pandemic.

Dr. Martha Hidalgo with the Marshfield Clinic Medical Center in Eau Claire said they have many ways for people to stay safe from COVID-19 without neglecting their routine care.

“There is a percentage of persons who wants to maintain the distance,” Hidalgo said. “We are offering Telehealth. We are offering phone care, but recommending to maintain the cancer screening as well.”

The CDC recommends women at an average risk for breast cancer should get a mammogram every year starting at age 45.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.