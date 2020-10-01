Kiwanis Club makes donation to local ski champion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local ski champion is getting a little support from his community. The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire presented a check to Andrew Urlaub a member of the World Championship Ski Jumping Team.

The group donated $1,500 to the Flying Eagles Ski Club which will go towards Urlaub’s ski jumping training for competition this season.

The check presentation took place at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

Urlaub said he’s excited for the upcoming season.

