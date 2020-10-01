Advertisement

New sports floor unveiled at LE Phillips YMCA Sports Center

The new sports surface will be used for everything from basketball and pickleball, to volleyball and other all-purpose events.
By Jesse Horne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The LE Phillips YMCA Sports Center rolled out a new sports floor Wednesday night, made possible through a sizable donation from Markquart Motors.

The "Y" bought the sports center around two years ago.

Amy Peterson-Foss, the director of the center, says the former surface was outdated and in need of an update.

She says the financial boost from Markquart was needed to get the new floor put in.

“It was a dream at that time, and having Markquart Motors step forward with this donation, we’ve been about nine months planning and kind of getting everything worked out, and then the process of putting the floor in, it’s been about the last month”, says Peterson-Foss

The new sports surface will be used for everything from basketball and pickleball, to volleyball and other all-purpose events.

