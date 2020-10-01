New technology at Pepin County Sheriff’s Office to help find missing people

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the group called Project Lifesaver to learn how to use their system to locate missing persons with cognitive disabilities like Autism and Alzheimer’s.

Project Lifesaver’s system relies on the power of sound waves. A person at-risk of wandering off and getting lost gets a transmitter to wear on their wrist or ankle. This device constantly emits a chirping noise that can be picked up by a receiver.

If the person goes missing, law enforcement officials use receivers to pick up this noise and find the person.

This system can cut down the amount of time it takes to find a person from days or hours to minutes.

“We can find those people with the receivers in about a half hour to 45 minutes with a lot less people,” said Sara McCormick, a trainer with Project Lifesaver. “We save time, money, manpower and we find them a lot faster than the normal search.”

Under ideal conditions, the receivers can pick up the chirping noise from up to 3 miles away.

To find out more about Project Lifesaver or to see if your local law enforcement agency partners with this group check out their website here.

