Parade of Homes returns for in-person tours

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time you have all been waiting for; Parade of Homes is back in the Chippewa Valley. After a virtual tour this summer, you can go inside of the homes this weekend.

Six new houses and one remodeled house will be on this year’s parade. The Chippewa Valley Home Builder’s Association has worked with builders to have additional cleaning protocols and add sanitation stations.

The organizers will be limiting the number of people inside of each home at a time. Masks may be required in some homes. This year, the organizers ask no children under 16 attend the parade to better promote social distancing and be more aware of high touch surfaces.

Tickets for Parade of Homes are $10 and you can buy tickets at the first home you visit.

Here is a full list of dates and times:

Thursday October 1st 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday October 2nd 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday October 3rd 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday October 4th 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

