Advertisement

Parade of Homes returns for in-person tours

New homes take center stage during the Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes.
New homes take center stage during the Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes. (WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time you have all been waiting for; Parade of Homes is back in the Chippewa Valley. After a virtual tour this summer, you can go inside of the homes this weekend.

Six new houses and one remodeled house will be on this year’s parade. The Chippewa Valley Home Builder’s Association has worked with builders to have additional cleaning protocols and add sanitation stations.

The organizers will be limiting the number of people inside of each home at a time. Masks may be required in some homes. This year, the organizers ask no children under 16 attend the parade to better promote social distancing and be more aware of high touch surfaces.

Tickets for Parade of Homes are $10 and you can buy tickets at the first home you visit.

Here is a full list of dates and times:

Thursday October 1st 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday October 2nd 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday October 3rd 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday October 4th 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Click here for an interactive map.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump signs temporary government funding bill, avoiding shutdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary extension will set the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year, where the agenda will be largely determined by the outcome of the presidential election.

News

Madison Dairy Expo cancellation costs $25 million in economic loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Dairy Expo is cancelled for the first time in 54 years because of coronavirus concerns, resulting in $25 million of economic loss.

News

Wisconsin DNR asks for public help with walleye management

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wisconsin DNR officials are asking the public for input regarding walleye management.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations going up statewide

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
While that’s not currently the story in the Chippewa Valley, healthcare workers fear it will be soon.

Latest News

News

New sports floor unveiled at LE Phillips YMCA Sports Center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
The new sports surface will be used for everything from basketball and pickleball, to volleyball and other all-purpose events.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Molly Heidorn and Parker Schneider

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Tuesday in Mondovi, Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn and Durand junior Parker Schneider continued their cross country domination in the Dunn-St.Croix .

News

New technology at Pepin County Sheriff’s Office to help find missing people

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Project Lifesaver’s system relies on the power of sound waves. A person at-risk of wandering off and getting lost gets a transmitter to wear on their wrist or ankle. This device constantly emits a chirping noise that can be picked up by a receiver.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

News

Local reaction to chaotic 90 minute presidential debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire County Republican and Democratic leaders weigh in on last nights debate.

News

Opioid overdoses increase nationally during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a higher number of overdoses.