President Trump to visit Janesville after canceling La Crosse event

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump will visit Janesville this weekend after canceling his previous event in La Crosse.

The president’s campaign confirmed the event will take place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Janesville Regional Airport. Doors will open around 12:30 p.m. for those who would like to participate.

The president’s canceled visit follows calls from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Gov. Tony Evers that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Trump still plans to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay, according to his campaign website.

