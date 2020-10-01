Shell Lake woman sentenced after being found guilty of 7th OWI

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Shell Lake woman has been sentenced in Jackson County Court after being found guilty of her 7th OWI.

Court records show Tracie Masuca was found guilty due to a no contest plea of OWI (7th, 8th or 9th). Her charged with ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install was dismissed but read in. Her last charge or operating with PAC was dismissed on Prosecutor’s motion.

The court ordered her three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. This will be concurrent with the sentence she is now serving.

