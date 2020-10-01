SportScene 13 Spotlight: Molly Heidorn and Parker Schneider

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday in Mondovi, Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn and Durand junior Parker Schneider continued their cross country domination in the Dunn-St.Croix .

Statewide, Heidorn as the 6th best time in Division 3, while Schneider the 3rd best. Both runners are excited about the way they have started the season.

“Coming in I didn’t expect such leaps as I did coming into the year, just for college years it is exciting too”, says Schneider.

“Looking at my freshman year, the state champ was David Vannucci and I am trying to crush his times and it is a big motivator for me.”

“It has just been amazing”, says Heidorn.

“The experience and being with the team at such a young age and look up to people and still know I have a lot of time to keep doing what I am doing.”

After there was uncertainty that the season would occur, both athletes are happy to be able to run competitively.

“It was really stressful not knowing if it was going to happened,” says Heidorn.

“I am so grateful we are having this year and I’m going to keep working hard.”

“I trained most of the summer and in August it was looking a little iffy, I thought well if it doesn’t happen I still have track season in front of me and I just have to keep pushing through until I get to my next race”, says Schneider.

WHILE INDIVIDUAL SUCCESS IS GREAT, BOTH COMPETITORS ENJOY THE CHANCE TO ELEVATE THEIR SCHOOLS AND TOWNS THEY CALL HOME..

While individual success is great, both competitors enjoy the chance to elevate their schools and the towns they call home.

“It is a really cool think to just be able to get the teams name out there and just work for them is really fun”, says Heidorn.

“I am glad I can represent my town in such a way”, says Schneider.

“I feel happy, especially for my parents, who are grew up in Durand, it’s pretty exciting!"

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.