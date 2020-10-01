State’s release of active COVID-19 investigations delayed

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - State officials are working on a plan to release the names of sites tied to public health investigations where two or more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s being delayed.

The move is tied to an open records request, asking for the release of the names of more than 10,000 businesses. Late Thursday, three business groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block that release, and a judge granted a temporary restraining order.

During an interview with WEAU, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes says he was not involved in the move. He did say more transparency is positive in tracking the spread of the virus.

“As we see these high rates of COVID activity, it’s important for us to know where all of this is starting, the majority of these outbreaks are starting, are coming from and if it is found that certain businesses are found to be operating outside of the parameters of safe guidelines that have been established, it is important for people to know to be able to maintain their own safety, their own health, like I said, their own health of those they may be coming into contact with,” said Lt. Governor Barnes.

