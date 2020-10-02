Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to have TSA PreCheck enrollment, new screening tool

People go through TSA security at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
People go through TSA security at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is once again offering flyers a chance to sign up for TSA PreCheck™.

This will be the eight time the airport has had a TSA PreCheck™ enrollment center.

To enroll in TSA PreCheck™, you must apply online and then complete the process in-person at a TSA PreCheck™ enrollment center.

Some of the benefits of TSA PreCheck™ include leaving your shoes and belts on while going through security, keeping your electronics, like a laptop, in your bag, and shorter security lines.

“PreCheck is an excellent program that allows you to sort of get a fast pass through the screening process at the airport. It’s good for five years and it’s only $85, so it’s a really great value,” said Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director Charity Zich.

The temporary enrollment center will be located at the north end of the terminal at the airport.

It will be open Oct. 5-9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety measures in place, the airport is asking people interested in TSA PreCheck™ to make an appointment instead of just walking in.

The airport also has a new tool to help search checked baggage, without TSA going through your belongings.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport got a state-of-the-art advanced technology computed tomography scanner, which uses 3D images to search bags for suspicious items that are checked at the airport.

Before the scanner, TSA agents had to go through each checked bag by hand to examine everything.

TSA says the new tool has improved its ability to detect threats, and is a way to limit touching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only time a checked bag will be searched by a person is when the alarm from the scanner goes off.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayo Clinic Health System identifies COVID-19 trends

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Now, nine months into the pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is able to identify trends with the virus.

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, taken to military hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

News

Physician to the President: Trump received antibody cocktail, remains fatigued but good spirits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The physician to President Trump announced Friday that the president received an antibody cocktail and remains fatigued but in good spirits.

Latest News

News

Friends of the Library book sale opens Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
With the cooler weather this weekend, you might want to stay inside and read a book

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor former state representative and World War 2 veteran

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers has issues flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a former state representative who passed away and a World War II veteran whose remains where returned to Wisconsin.

News

New COVID-19 cases slip from record, still 2nd highest ever

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated slightly from Thursday’s record high, but it remained the second-most recorded thus far.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers updated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

University of Notre Dame president tests positive after attending White House event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Notre Dame’s president says he has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

News

Republican Party of Wisconsin releases statement wishing President Trump well

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement Friday wishing President Trump well after he announced on Twitter that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.