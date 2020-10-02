Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to have TSA PreCheck enrollment, new screening tool

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is once again offering flyers a chance to sign up for TSA PreCheck™.

This will be the eight time the airport has had a TSA PreCheck™ enrollment center.

To enroll in TSA PreCheck™, you must apply online and then complete the process in-person at a TSA PreCheck™ enrollment center.

Some of the benefits of TSA PreCheck™ include leaving your shoes and belts on while going through security, keeping your electronics, like a laptop, in your bag, and shorter security lines.

“PreCheck is an excellent program that allows you to sort of get a fast pass through the screening process at the airport. It’s good for five years and it’s only $85, so it’s a really great value,” said Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director Charity Zich.

The temporary enrollment center will be located at the north end of the terminal at the airport.

It will be open Oct. 5-9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety measures in place, the airport is asking people interested in TSA PreCheck™ to make an appointment instead of just walking in.

The airport also has a new tool to help search checked baggage, without TSA going through your belongings.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport got a state-of-the-art advanced technology computed tomography scanner, which uses 3D images to search bags for suspicious items that are checked at the airport.

Before the scanner, TSA agents had to go through each checked bag by hand to examine everything.

TSA says the new tool has improved its ability to detect threats, and is a way to limit touching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only time a checked bag will be searched by a person is when the alarm from the scanner goes off.

