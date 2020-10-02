Advertisement

Eau Claire announces new loan program for businesses struggling with COVID-19

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As autumn settles in, many businesses are still struggling due to COVID-19. But a new program launched Monday is hoping to bring Eau Claire businesses in from the cold, at least for a while.

New program could help Eau Claire County businesses catch their breath and catch up on their bills.
New program could help Eau Claire County businesses catch their breath and catch up on their bills.(weau)

That program could help Eau Claire County businesses catch their breath and catch up on their bills. Eau Claire Economic Development manager Aaron White says the loans could not come at a better time for local businesses.

“I don’t know if we ever get back to where we were before COVID-19,” White says. “But at least approach a more normal operation were they start to see revenue generation in a more steady manner.”

It’s called the EDA Revolving Loan Program, which is part of 1.5 billion dollars set aside in President Trump’s CARES Act to help communities prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of the cares act, any community that has a current EDA Revolving Loan fund was invited to apply for a supplemental $500,000 grant to create a new EDA CARES Revolving Loan fund, geared towards assisting businesses with COVID-19 related troubles,” White says. "We are trying to focus more on businesses that are needing smaller finance loans. We are really targeting $25,000 or less in terms of loans.

The EDA Revolving Loan is designed for people like Brett Watnemoe, a small business owner who took over his grandpa’s barbershop, Ed’s, in august after nearly six decades.

“The shop atmosphere has changed a little bit as far as it used to be a walk-in shop,” Watnemoe says. “People coming around, sitting and talking and getting their news for the week. Now it is strictly appointments only.”

The goal is to provide struggling small businesses with a zero-percent interest loan to get back on their feet. In the plan, it also allows for deferred payments for one year and does not require a 2-to-1 leverage, meaning that businesses do not have to put up $2 of financing for every $1 lent.

“It’s designed to help businesses who have been chugging along just fine, who ran into issues and the problems businesses are facing due to COVID and the safer at home ordinances to give them a leg up or a helping hand,” White says.

The plan also includes two industries that are not covered under other EDA programs; restaurants and non-profits. However, he says this program is a loan, not a grant.

“We want to make sure people understand that and unlike some of the federal programs, we don’t have a forgiveness component to this,” White says. “This is a loan that will ultimately have to be repaid at some point and time.”

Watnemoe says business has been steady since taking over, but, he knows that can change quickly. With one in six small businesses closing, he says all options are on the table if another shutdown happens

“I’ve luckily been able to have enough funds for me to save up to pay my rent, to pay my bills as well as keep a steady stream of customers coming in,” Watnemoe says. “The building was built in 1899, it’s been a barbershop shine 1901, my grandpa took it over in 1963. I think it is super important that I do as much as I can to keep it alive.”

White says there is no deadline to apply for the program. The plan comes in tiers, which gives the city the opportunity to expedited applications for up to $10,000. For more information on the EDA CARES Revolving Loan program, click here.

