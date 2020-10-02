Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged with possessing child porn

Derek M. Demars
Derek M. Demars(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ten charges of possessing child pornography were filed today against an Eau Claire man.

34-year-old Derek M. Demars had an initial appearance in Eau Claire County court on Thursday. Attorneys for the state had asked for a $10,000 cash bond, but a judge ordered the cash amount set at $2,000.

In a complaint filed Thursday, detectives started investigating the case in late-February. Through multiple email addresses and records tied to a vehicle crash this June, authorities were led to Demars.

A search warrant was served on Wednesday and Demars was taken into custody.

Demars is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail and his next hearing is set for Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

‘50 People Who Care ... And More’ make a difference for local businesses

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A small group of people have come up with an idea where each gives a little, to make a large impact

Homepage

Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, handing Democrats a victory in their fight to deliver the key battleground state for Joe Biden in November.

Homepage

New treatments use UV light to provide a clinically clean environment for Chippewa Valley businesses

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
There is a new business in the Chippewa Valley, using science and cleaning techniques similar to what you’d see in a hospital.

Homepage

Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt is still waiting to be solved.

Latest News

Homepage

Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A Democratic Wisconsin congressman on Friday accused his Republican opponent of sexual harassment over a 2015 memoir in which the former Navy Seal wrote of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak at a military hospital.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire students hold ‘cops off campus: dare to divest’ rally

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Similar to last week's rally at UW-Stout, Blugolds shared stories, and read demands to the university.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community

Homepage

Billet families play a major role for the Chippewa Steel

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Billet families are still needed in the Chippewa Falls area for the Steel hockey team.

Homepage

‘Settle for Biden’ van visits Eau Claire

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Chris Madden says Biden wasn't his first, or second choice, but is better than the current administration.

Homepage

Plasma service centers find new ways to be efficient during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Katy Gustafson, center manager at the Eau Claire BioLife plasma center says the center serves anywhere between 450 to 600 donors per day.