Eau Claire man charged with possessing child porn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ten charges of possessing child pornography were filed today against an Eau Claire man.

34-year-old Derek M. Demars had an initial appearance in Eau Claire County court on Thursday. Attorneys for the state had asked for a $10,000 cash bond, but a judge ordered the cash amount set at $2,000.

In a complaint filed Thursday, detectives started investigating the case in late-February. Through multiple email addresses and records tied to a vehicle crash this June, authorities were led to Demars.

A search warrant was served on Wednesday and Demars was taken into custody.

Demars is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail and his next hearing is set for Oct. 6.

