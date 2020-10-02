Friends of the Library book sale opens Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cooler weather this weekend, you might want to stay inside and read a book

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s book sale is taking place in the Wilson Ballroom at The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire.

Saturday morning, older customers and those at risk can shop early from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There will be a wide variety of books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books.

Items cost 25 cents to $2.

The sale supports the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.