Haunted trail opens at Govin’s farm

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Now that we have turned the calendar to October, it’s officially spooky season. And that means, Govin’s haunted trail is open starting Friday night.

Witches, clowns, zombies and werewolves will be wondering around the haunted trail at Govin’s farm. But there is a lot more going on during this year’s Twisted Tales of Horror at the farm. There will be magic by Aron Houdini and the Mystic Sisters will be there to give you a reading. You can also take part in a scavenger hunt and other kid’s activities.

Twisted Tales of Horror will be open every Friday, Saturday during the month of October from 6-10 p.m.

Govin’s is located at N6110 670th St, Menomonie, WI 54751. The haunted Trail is separate from the corn maze at Govin’s.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.