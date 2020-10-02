Mayo Clinic Health System identifies COVID-19 trends

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has gone on for months with cases continuing to rise as doctors learn more about the virus every day.

COVID-19 is blamed for more than one million deaths in the world with 1/5 of those in the United States.

Now, nine months into the pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is able to identify trends with the virus.

“In general our hospitals in Wisconsin, but also the Midwest are seeing increased numbers,” said Dr. Pritish Tosh, a Mayo Infectious Disease physician.

The health system is seeing more college students test positive and spread COVID to communities surrounding university campuses.

Another trend popping up-- an increase in quick result tests, although Dr. Tosh says they are not a game-changer due to logistics.

“Rapid tests can be useful, but right now rapid tests for COVID are not the kind like a pregnancy test where someone can do it at home,” Tosh explains. “It still relies on a healthcare worker to do it.”

Tosh says the rapid tests are more likely to produce a false negative.

Those who are healthy before infection are more able to alleviate severe risk.

The White House is reporting President Trump experiencing mild symptoms with his case of COVID-19, however, Tosh says the older you are the more likely you are to start mild and get more severe.

“For anyone infected especially those in older age groups, there is a risk of really severe outcomes including requiring hospitalization, ventilator support and even death,” Tosh added.

Trump visited the Midwest earlier this week with a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Mayo advises those who attended to quarantine and get tested if showing any symptoms.

“They should be as concerned as they would be in any other circumstance when someone is diagnosed with COVID who is in an enclosed area,” Tosh said. “People’s risk will be based on how close they were in contact and the duration.”

Doctors say surges in cases will continue until a vaccine is approved and administered.

