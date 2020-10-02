Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System identifies COVID-19 trends

Now, nine months into the pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is able to identify trends with the virus.
Now, nine months into the pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is able to identify trends with the virus.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has gone on for months with cases continuing to rise as doctors learn more about the virus every day.

COVID-19 is blamed for more than one million deaths in the world with 1/5 of those in the United States.

Now, nine months into the pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is able to identify trends with the virus.

“In general our hospitals in Wisconsin, but also the Midwest are seeing increased numbers,” said Dr. Pritish Tosh, a Mayo Infectious Disease physician.

The health system is seeing more college students test positive and spread COVID to communities surrounding university campuses.

Another trend popping up-- an increase in quick result tests, although Dr. Tosh says they are not a game-changer due to logistics.

“Rapid tests can be useful, but right now rapid tests for COVID are not the kind like a pregnancy test where someone can do it at home,” Tosh explains. “It still relies on a healthcare worker to do it.”

Tosh says the rapid tests are more likely to produce a false negative.

Those who are healthy before infection are more able to alleviate severe risk.

The White House is reporting President Trump experiencing mild symptoms with his case of COVID-19, however, Tosh says the older you are the more likely you are to start mild and get more severe.

“For anyone infected especially those in older age groups, there is a risk of really severe outcomes including requiring hospitalization, ventilator support and even death,” Tosh added.

Trump visited the Midwest earlier this week with a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Mayo advises those who attended to quarantine and get tested if showing any symptoms.

“They should be as concerned as they would be in any other circumstance when someone is diagnosed with COVID who is in an enclosed area,” Tosh said. “People’s risk will be based on how close they were in contact and the duration.”

Doctors say surges in cases will continue until a vaccine is approved and administered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, taken to military hospital

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to have TSA PreCheck enrollment, new screening tool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is once again offering flyers a chance to sign up for TSA PreCheck™.

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

News

Physician to the President: Trump received antibody cocktail, remains fatigued but good spirits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The physician to President Trump announced Friday that the president received an antibody cocktail and remains fatigued but in good spirits.

Latest News

News

Friends of the Library book sale opens Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
With the cooler weather this weekend, you might want to stay inside and read a book

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor former state representative and World War 2 veteran

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers has issues flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a former state representative who passed away and a World War II veteran whose remains where returned to Wisconsin.

News

New COVID-19 cases slip from record, still 2nd highest ever

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated slightly from Thursday’s record high, but it remained the second-most recorded thus far.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers updated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

University of Notre Dame president tests positive after attending White House event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Notre Dame’s president says he has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

News

Republican Party of Wisconsin releases statement wishing President Trump well

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement Friday wishing President Trump well after he announced on Twitter that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.