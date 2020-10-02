Advertisement

Mayville shooting suspect dies from gunshot injuries

Multiple roads are blocked off in Mayville, Wisconsin due to a large police presence.
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man police say shot three people outside an apartment complex in Mayville two weeks ago has died from his injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Mayville Police Department made that announcement late Friday afternoon.

Police say Dennis Tollkuehn shot and wounded three people outside Spring Glen apartments on Horicon Street on Sept. 16. Department of Justice investigators say Tollkuehn approached the victims in the parking lot. There was an argument, then Tollkuehn pulled a gun and shot them before shooting himself.

All victims and the shooter were airlifted to trauma centers. The victims are still in hospitals recovering.

Police say Tollkuehn and the victims knew each other. They have not said what the argument was about or offered any other motive for the shooting.

