New COVID-19 cases slip from record, still 2nd highest ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated slightly from Thursday’s record high, but it remained the second-most recorded thus far.

According to the Dept. of Health Services, health officials tallied 2,745 new positive tests Friday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 127,906 since the pandemic began.

Of those total cases, more than 23,000 of them are still considered active, DHS daily update showed, meaning 18 percent of everyone in Wisconsin who contracted the virus in the past seven months is still battling it.

Prior to the surge over the past several weeks, that percentage dipped into the single-digits, showing just how large of a share of the Wisconsin’s cases have happened within that time frame.

DHS reported 13,595 people were tested, which left the percentage of tests that came back positive for the day just north of 20 percent. That pushed the seven-day rolling average of tests that were positive to 17.5 percent, which like nearly every day since the beginning of September is a new record high.

Five deaths were reported for the day, a sharp decline over the 47 total deaths the agency recorded in the past two days combined. In all, 1,353 people have died from complications related to coronavirus.

Dane County breakdown

In Dane Co. alone, 78 more people have tested positive. The county, which past into five-figures for total cases on Thursday, has now seen 10,192 people contract the virus. More than half of them are between the ages of 10 and 29 years old.

In its summary of the past week, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. noted that its daily average over the past two weeks has declined to 139 cases per day. At the same time last week, that 14 day rolling average stood at 179 cases per day.

The fraction of UW students and staff making up Dane County’s total fell dramatically as well. According to the agency, only 38 percent of new cases in the past 14 days were from the UW community, down from 65 percent last week. At its high, over three-quarters of new cases could be traced back to the university.

