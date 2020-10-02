Physician to the President: Trump received antibody cocktail, remains fatigued but good spirits
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The physician to President Trump announced Friday that the president received an antibody cocktail and remains fatigued but in good spirits.
Sean Conley says Trump received a single eight gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure. Conley added that the President also has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.
Melania Trump is reported to only have a mild cough and a headache.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.