Physician to the President: Trump received antibody cocktail, remains fatigued but good spirits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The physician to President Trump announced Friday that the president received an antibody cocktail and remains fatigued but in good spirits.

Sean Conley says Trump received a single eight gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure. Conley added that the President also has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and the First Lady in regards to next best steps,”

Melania Trump is reported to only have a mild cough and a headache.

Physician to the President Sean Conley updated the public on Trump's condition following a positive COVID-19 test. (The White House)

