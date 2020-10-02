Advertisement

Republican Party of Wisconsin releases statement wishing President Trump well

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement Friday wishing President Trump well after he announced on Twitter that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We wish the President well and we continue to pray for all those who have been affected by this pandemic. We look forward to their speedy recovery and to seeing the President in Wisconsin again soon.

“The stakes of this election are high. President Trump has spent the better part of four years fighting on behalf of hard-working Americans. Now Republicans in Wisconsin get to return the favor, and will be working harder than ever to effectively get out the vote for our president.”

