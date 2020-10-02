WTO rules U.S. illegally subsidized Boeing Aircraft Corporation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to a new World Trade Organization ruling, the U.S. and Europe may be getting into a new tariff war. That’s because the WTO ruled that the United States was illegally subsidizing Boeing Aircraft Corporation. The decision gives the European Union the right to impose up to $4 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods. And unless the 2 sides can come to some kind of agreement, the Europeans say they will focus those tariffs against U.S. farmers, fisheries and the coal industry. The conflict over Europe’s subsidies for Airbus and U.S. support for Boeing has been going on for over 15 years.

The ongoing trade wars around the world are affecting our farm exports both nationally and across the state. Last year, the U.S. exported almost $163 billion dollars worth of agricultural products-but that was a drop of $5 billion from 2018. Statewide our farm exports came to $3.3 billion last year as we sold products to 151 different countries. Those sales were down 5% from 2018. Our export sales were down to 4 of our top 5 buyers. The only sales increases were to Japan with an increase of just over 1%. But sales to Canada were down over 5% with farm sales to Mexico off 13 and a half percent, China was down the most at nearly 28% while sales to South Korea fell 12% last year. Wisconsin ranks 13th among states for agricultural exports.

Normally this would be World Dairy Expo week in Madison. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic this year’s show was postponed. But some parts of the show still happened-like the 37th World Forage Analysis Superbowl. And some forage producers from our area did very well. Jenson Family farms of Elk Mound-Mike and Mike Jr. won the Standard Corn Silage Division and were second in the Baleage division. In the Dairy Hay Division, Don and Nancy Hasselquist of Osceola took 2nd with Town and Country Farms of Melrose finishing 5th. And in the Mixed Grass Haylage Division, Brost Farms of Medford was 3rd and Morning View Dairy LLC of Merrill took 4th place. This year’s Superbowl drew 266 entries from 16 states.

Young people interested in livestock who didn’t get a chance to judge this summer because of all the cancellations, here’s your chance. On Sunday, October 18th, all youth in the state between 8 and 19 can take part in the Wisconsin 4-H Virtual Livestock Judging contest. Judges do not have to belong to 4-H and registration is open until October 12th. Registrations are being taken at Livestockjudging.com. The actual online event will happen from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the 18th.

