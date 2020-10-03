250 Green Bay doctors sign open letter to elected officials: “We are overwhelmed”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 250 Green Bay area doctors signed an open letter being sent to elected officials and the community at large saying “we are overwhelmed.” The letter implores them to practice and promote the healthy practices we’ve heard so much during this pandemic: Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home if sick.

The letter, penned by Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai and infectious disease specialist Dr. Sarah Luloff, says hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Green Bay hospitals tripled during the month of September.

“To say that providing care to these patients is severely straining our local hospitals, health care workers and health systems is a drastic understatement. There is no other way to say it: We are overwhelmed.”

The list of doctors joining the letter includes emergency room doctors, surgeons, oncologists, family practitioners, radiologists, rheumatologists, anesthesiologists, pathologists and psychiatrists.

According to Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin, the letter is being sent to Gov. Tony Evers; Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm; state senators Robert Cowles, Dave Hansen, Andre Jacque and Roger Roth; local state Assembly representatives; Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and county supervisors; city mayors and village presidents.

“After 6 months of fighting this pandemic, we know what works to curb the spread of the virus and what will lessen the burden of COVID-19 in our community," the letter continues. “This is not rocket science, but this IS real science that has been proven in communities throughout the world as they have learned how to successfully conduct business and life in the presence of COVID-19.”

The letter ends, “The ongoing reckless disregard of these basic public health measures is threatening the viability of our local businesses, education of our children, and provision of medical care to everyone in Northeast Wisconsin.”

LETTER SENT TO ELECTED OFFICIALS:

October 2, 2020

A letter to our elected officials and the community,

As physicians on the front lines, facing COVID-19 and caring for the citizens of your communities, we are deeply troubled by the surge in cases in our region.

What is even more disturbing is the tripling of COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the beginning of September in our Green Bay hospitals.

To say that providing care to these patients is severely straining our local hospitals, health care workers and health systems is a drastic understatement. There is no other way to say it: we are overwhelmed.

We are heavily involved in caring for COVID-19 patients and equally invested in keeping our fellow health care workers safe. After 6 months of fighting this pandemic, we know what works to curb the spread of this virus and what will lessen the burden of COVID-19 in our community.

This is not rocket science, but this IS real science that has been proven in communities throughout the world as they have learned how to successfully conduct business and life in the presence of COVID-19.

These simple measures include:

• Keeping a distance of greater than 6 feet from others

• Wearing masks when outside your home and around other people

• Avoiding ANY gatherings, including family events, where physical distancing and masking are not strictly being practiced

• Staying home when not feeling well

• Abiding by a 14-day quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID-19

• Washing hands frequently – especially after touching shared surfaces, before touching your face, before eating and drinking, and upon leaving a public area

We implore you to promote, facilitate and encourage these behaviors in our community. The ongoing reckless disregard of these basic public health measures is threatening the viability of our local businesses, education of our children, and provision of medical care to everyone in Northeast Wisconsin.

