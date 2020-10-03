Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Prep Football “SceneStealers” for Week 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
A look back at the top highlights from week one of the prep football season.

Sportscene

SportScene 13, Friday, September 2nd, part two

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Menomonie hosting New Richmond and much more.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 Friday, September 2nd, part one

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Eau Claire Regis taking on Mondovi, Chippewa Falls hosting Hudson and much more.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 1st

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
We start October with volleyball action as undefeated McDonell hosts Thorp, Regis takes on Altoona and Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake meet in a Big Rivers tilt.

Sportscene

NASCAR Cup Series to race at Road America in 2021

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
Road America announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at America’s National Park of Speed on the Fourth of July in 2021.

SportScene 13

Astros sweep as Twins lose 18th straight in playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Molly Heidorn and Parker Schneider

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Tuesday in Mondovi, Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn and Durand junior Parker Schneider continued their cross country domination in the Dunn-St.Croix .

Sportscene

Sportscene 13, Tuesday September 29th

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Full slate of prep sports highlights.

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.