Couple holds wedding at senior care facility to allow elderly parents to be present

Wedding at Pioneer Health and Rehab
Wedding at Pioneer Health and Rehab(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Picking a wedding venue can be a lot of work. A couple who got married in Prairie Farm on Friday kept it simple, yet unique.

Tom and Tina tied the knot on the property of Tom’s parent’s senior care facility where they live. If Lois and Gerry Anderson were to leave the facility for the wedding, they would have had to quarantine for 14 days before they could return. Instead their son and now daughter-in-law decided to bring the wedding, to them. They kept the event small, and intimate. However, other residents and employees of Pioneer Health and Rehab got to watch the ceremony too.

Erica Salsbury, Administrator at Pioneer Health and Rehab told WEAU,

“Honestly it was exciting, I woke up Friday morning just like it was my own wedding I guess it was just kind of neat because we knew we were doing something super awesome for the residents who haven’t been able to see their loved ones for some time and also for them to just enjoy the day. We had great weather and it was just fun to see my team which is amazing from my CNAs to my dietary who helped with the cake and all of that stuff, social workers, environmental, everybody had their part and it was really neat to see everyone come together to have a great day.”

