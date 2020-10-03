Advertisement

Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to help veterans facing homelessness

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers awarded a $250,000 grant Friday to the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to support veterans and their families who are either currently or at risk for facing homelessness.

The Veterans Impact Grant will help the Milwaukee-based nonprofit give security deposits, monthly rent stipends and more to individuals and their families. The grant also helps cover the costs of services like vehicle repairs and mental health counseling.

The grant is the first impact grant of this size that the team has designated specifically for a veterans nonprofit.

Packers players, alumni and staff have supported veterans' organizations over the years, including visiting veterans hospitals and care facilities, as well as home improvement projects for veterans in need.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team was honored to contribute to the CVI. “It is our responsibility as a society to continue supporting veterans who are facing a wide variety of challenges,” he said.

CVI President and CEO Eduardo M. Garza, Jr. noted that partnering with the Packers Give Back program will allow the nonprofit to provide immediate assistance to the veterans they serve.

“This will help ensure their safety and basic needs are at the forefront, keeping them and their families off the streets and with a roof over their head,” he said.

The Packers Give Back fund has reportedly distributed $3 million in grants this year to funds that benefit things like COVID-19 relief and social justice.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to prove that a young biracial woman was set on fire during a protest in Wisconsin this summer.

News

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An attorney representing Republican legislators has warned the city that such events are illegal. Five Madison voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking a declaration that such events are legal.

News

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Republican’s Office announced Saturday morning.

Sportscene

SportScene 13, Friday, September 2nd, part two

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Menomonie hosting New Richmond and much more.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 Friday, September 2nd, part one

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Eau Claire Regis taking on Mondovi, Chippewa Falls hosting Hudson and much more.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2 10/2/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2 10/2/2020

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1 10/2/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1 10/2/2020

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

State

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case is moving rapidly as the election is just over four weeks away. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.