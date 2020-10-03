Advertisement

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

A record number of people requested absentee ballots
A record number of people requested absentee ballots(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -A Dane County judge has decided to hold off on declaring whether Madison officials can legally collect absentee ballots in city parks.

Officials placed poll workers in city parks on Sept. 26 to collect ballots and plan to do it again Saturday, Oct. 3.

An attorney representing Republican legislators has warned the city that such events are illegal. Five Madison voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking a declaration that such events are legal.

Judge Mario White during a hearing Friday questioned whether he can rule since no one involved in the suit opposes the collection program. He asked the voters to file briefs on whether a controversy exists by Oct. 9.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to prove that a young biracial woman was set on fire during a protest in Wisconsin this summer.

News

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Republican’s Office announced Saturday morning.

Sportscene

SportScene 13, Friday, September 2nd, part two

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Menomonie hosting New Richmond and much more.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 Friday, September 2nd, part one

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
High School football Friday night with Eau Claire Regis taking on Mondovi, Chippewa Falls hosting Hudson and much more.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2 10/2/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2 10/2/2020

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1 10/2/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1 10/2/2020

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

State

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case is moving rapidly as the election is just over four weeks away. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

News

Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to help veterans facing homelessness

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers awarded a $250,000 grant Friday to the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to support veterans and their families who are either currently or at risk for facing homelessness.