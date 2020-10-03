Advertisement

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Eau Claire

Coronavirus testing sites
Coronavirus testing sites(Eau Claire City-County Health Department)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A free COVID-19 testing site is open in Eau Claire.

The Northwest Wisconsin National Guard testing site is located at 6415 US HWY 12.

The site will be open Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will remain open until Dec. 7.

Organizers ask people to pre-register here on the day they plan to get tested before arriving but will have staff on-site to help register those without access to the internet.

For more information about this testing site, call the COVID-19 Center at 715-831-7425. For more information about symptoms and testing, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

