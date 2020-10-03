Advertisement

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

A Wisconsin teen was allegedly doused in lighter fluid and then set on fire
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Federal prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to prove that a young biracial woman was set on fire during a protest in Wisconsin this summer.

Eighteen-year-old Althea Bernstein alleges four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and tossed a flaming lighter at her during a June 24 protest in Madison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison said in a statement Friday that a team of federal and state investigators conducted interviews and reviewed traffic cameras but couldn’t come up with enough evidence to prove that the attack occurred.

Bernstein’s family issued a statement saying she is healing and that they appreciate investigators' work.

