Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just days after coming out of a self-quarantine prompted by being exposed to someone with COVID-19, Sen. Ron Johnson has contracted the virus, his office announced Saturday morning.

According to a brief statement, the Wisconsin Republican tested positive on Friday, the same day as announcements came that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several members of the White House staff, and multiple other prominent Republican Senators were all infected.

Johnson is currently asymptomatic and “feel(ing) healthy,” his office explained. He is expected to remain isolated until his doctor gives him clearance to return.

The senator plans to keep working through his isolation, however. Johnson’s statement they were already working remotely, and they will now go all virtual “for the immediate future.”

Johnson had gone into self-isolation on September 14 after learning he was exposed to someone who had tested positive. A test at that time came back negative and returned to Washington on Tuesday, after the isolation period ended.

Since then, he was exposed again, his office recounted, which led to Friday’s test. His office did not state how the senator was exposed this time.

Full statement from Sen. Ron Johnson:

Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.

Most staff in the senator’s Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future.

