SportScene 13 Friday, September 2nd, part one
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - PREP FOOTBALL
Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7
Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7
Ashland 41, Hayward 14
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14
Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14
Boscobel 30, Pecatonica 27
Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27
Brillion 42, Roncalli 6
Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Coleman 30, Mishicot 6
Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Edgar 12, Onalaska 7
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Freedom 38, Denmark 7
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17
Highland 28, Ithaca 14
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6
Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7
Lakeland 34, Merrill 6
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15
Little Chute 41, Marinette 20
Luck 38, Solon Springs 6
Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13
Marshall 28, Cambridge 3
Mauston 12, Wautoma 7
Medford Area 43, Antigo 0
Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14
Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7
Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0
Nicolet 27, Slinger 7
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0
Pittsville 26, Loyal 12
Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0
Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20
Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22
Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0
Regis 22, Mondovi 0
Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21
River Ridge 44, Luther 0
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Shawano 44, New London 27
Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10
Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14
Somerset 34, Amery 21
Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7
Union Grove 27, Badger 21
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Watertown 31, Portage 26
Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7
Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10
Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6
Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16
Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Alma/Pepin vs. Augusta, ccd.
Athens vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Auburndale vs. Edgar, ccd.
Brookfield Academy vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.
Columbus vs. Lodi, ccd.
Crandon vs. Oconto, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Darlington, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Westby, ccd.
Fall River vs. Oconto, ccd.
Horicon/Hustisford vs. Turner, ccd.
Hurley vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Lancaster, ccd.
Kaukauna vs. West De Pere, ccd.
Kenosha Christian Life vs. Hope Christian, ccd.
Kewaskum vs. Berlin, ccd.
Kewaunee vs. Mishicot, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Big Foot, ccd.
Marathon vs. Colby, ccd.
Markesan vs. Pardeeville, ccd.
Martin Luther vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.
Menasha vs. Winneconne, ccd.
Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee Madison/University, ccd.
Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Omro, ccd.
Oakfield vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Pewaukee vs. Pius XI Catholic, ccd.
Platteville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. De Soto, ccd.
Poynette vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Richland Center vs. Westby, ccd.
Superior vs. Hudson, ccd.
Thorp vs. Abbotsford, ppd.
Tri-County vs. Port Edwards, ccd.
Wauzeka-Steuben vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
West Salem vs. Tomah, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Wilmot Union vs. Burlington, ccd.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.