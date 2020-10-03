UW-Eau Claire Homecoming altered due to COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend, the campus of UW-Eau Claire is normally filled with the sights and sounds of homecoming.

But, this years celebration, or lack their of, has turned campus into a silent reminder of the effects of COVID-19.

A weekend usually full of activities on the campus of UW-Eau Claire, is now a stark reminder of just how much COVID-19 has changed our sense of normal. (weau)

“Honestly, I would say homecoming is typically a big deal around here. Everyone is kind of reeling up for the football game and especially for the marching band because they do a phenomenal job,” says UWEC senior Jonathan Tomasoski. “A lot of that has just kind of been downplayed this year.”

‘This year I think it is a lot different. A lot of stuff on campus is not really the same,’ says UWEC senior Alex. "They kind of tried to do the homecoming games but obviously it is not ideal compared to the past couple years.'

Some students, like senior Gabe Hollman, say they did not even realize Saturday was homecoming.

“There is a lot less people in the classes and on campus. It just feels a little less energetic all around I’d say. I think that also has leaked into the homecoming in a lot of ways. I honestly didn’t even know about it until the school emailed us.”

The threat of COVID-19 has some students feeling unsafe going out to Eau Claire bars.

“Water Street wise, I think people are a little more hesitant to be out at the bars because it is a real deal,” Moldenhauer says. “I think it kind of depends on what your views are on the coronavirus. Some people fall on one end of the spectrum and other people are on the other. I suppose however you see it is how you feel. I think a lot more than usual will be staying in closer circles because that’s what they’ve been told to do.”

But has others thinking students might use this weekend as a way to get out of their house and blow off steam.

“A lot of people who have been staying in and staying safe, they might want to break out, be out in the yard and have some beers with their friends and stuff like that,” Tomasoski says.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to them. I wish that they wouldn’t as much, I think that we’d see a lot fewer numbers like COVID cases and things like that,” Hollman says." But a lot of these kids are going to try to have fun."

