16-year-old injured in Vernon County crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old girl is injured after a car accident in the Town of Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Alaina Wilmot of Richland Center was driving on County Highway K when her brakes failed and she hit a guardrail.

According to the report the incident happened Saturday just before 2 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Deputies say she was wearing a seatbelt.

