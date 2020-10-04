Advertisement

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark questionable to play Monday night vs Falcons

Packers place Lazard, Kirksey put on injured reserve
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center on Saturday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers listed one player as doubtful and have nine players who are questionable for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not participate in practice and is doubtful.

Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) went through limited practices all week and is questionable. Adams did not play last week because of his injury.

The Packers also announced the team has put receiver Allen Lazard and linebacker Christian Kirksey on injured reserve Saturday. They will miss at least the next three weeks.

“We’ve got about 53 hours before kickoff, so we’ll take him right up to that time and make a decision,” coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday afternoon.

The Packers also hope to have defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) return this week. Clark was limited all week and also is questionable. He played only 15 snaps in the season opener before his injury.

“Good thing it wasn’t too high up to where it was like ripped off my pelvis bone or whatever,” Clark said. “But it’s still like a real tough injury that kept me from practicing for a minute. Took some time, took a lot of hard work for me to get back to running and all that stuff. Just trying to work at it and get back, and get better every day with it.”

Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), center Corey Linsley (groin), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) and punter JK Scott (illness) also are questionable.

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable to play

The Falcons hope to have Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. Atlanta listed both Ridley and Jones as questionable. Jones has a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s game, and Ridley has an ankle injury.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

The Falcons have ruled out kicker Younghoe Koo (right groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin).

