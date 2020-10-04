Advertisement

Overheated electrical wiring causes house fire in La Crosse

By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of 6th Street South in La Crosse around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department says the fire was located in the attic and crews had the fire under control by 3:44 p.m.

All residents had safely evacuated.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family including two residents and four pets with finding temporary housing.

According to the report, overheated electrical wiring caused the fire.

