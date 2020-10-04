Advertisement

Packers game time moved by NFL

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers say their game time Monday night has been pushed back by the NFL.

According to the team, the time for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

It was previously scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Team officials say the time was moved after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

That game was rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another is deceased

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said in a resignation letter that the virus is being turned into "a political tool.”

Latest News

National

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KMBC Staff
Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for the police chief to resign, but police say video of the incident doesn’t tell the whole story.

News

Madison jazz club owner tries to register 100 voters in honor of a Tennessee man

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The owner of Cafe Coda says that goal commemorates a century-long fight for the right to vote.

Sportscene

SportScene 13, Saturday, September 3rd

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
McDonell takes on New Auburn in 8-man football and McDonell hosts Fall Creek and Altoona in a Volleyball tri-match.

Homepage

Sky Yoga performers hold an outdoor showcase for the community

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire's Sky Yoga studio owner says it can be for anyone, aged five and up.

News

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark questionable to play Monday night vs Falcons

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Davante Adams, Kenny Clark questionable to play Monday night vs Falcons

News

UW-Eau Claire Homecoming altered due to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A weekend usually full of activities on the campus of UW-Eau Claire, is now a stark reminder of just how much COVID-19 has changed our sense of normal.