Packers game time moved by NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers say their game time Monday night has been pushed back by the NFL.

According to the team, the time for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

It was previously scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Team officials say the time was moved after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

That game was rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

