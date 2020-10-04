Advertisement

Sky Yoga performers hold an outdoor showcase for the community

Sky Yoga performer
Sky Yoga performer(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sky Yoga held an aerial showcase at Phoenix Park Saturday to perform for friends, family and the community.

Shantel Kristian started Sky Yoga three years ago on Barstow Street in Eau Claire. Now, the yoga and aerial studio is transitioning into a full performing arts studio. The center will be at a higher competitive level. But Sky Yoga is still a very unknown art. And tonight’s event caught the eye of many people passing by at the park amphitheater.

“It’s Sky Yoga, its exactly what it means. We’re doing movement with your body in the air so you’re kind of able to feel that free feeling. We do a lot of stretching, strengthening with the aerial, but then we also do the performance aspect of it which is what we are showcasing here tonight. So everybody puts together their routines, shows their personality, and can show that artistic side,” said Kristian.

She also says anyone can try Sky Yoga, they offer beginner classes every week for all people ages five and up with varying difficulty levels.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Couple holds wedding at senior care facility to allow elderly parents to be present

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Picking a wedding venue can be hard, but one couple made a unique decision for their fall celebration.

Homepage

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Homepage

Eau Claire man charged with possessing child porn

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
Derek M. Demars

Homepage

‘50 People Who Care ... And More’ make a difference for local businesses

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A small group of people have come up with an idea where each gives a little, to make a large impact

Latest News

Homepage

Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, handing Democrats a victory in their fight to deliver the key battleground state for Joe Biden in November.

Homepage

New treatments use UV light to provide a clinically clean environment for Chippewa Valley businesses

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
There is a new business in the Chippewa Valley, using science and cleaning techniques similar to what you’d see in a hospital.

Homepage

Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt is still waiting to be solved.

Homepage

Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A Democratic Wisconsin congressman on Friday accused his Republican opponent of sexual harassment over a 2015 memoir in which the former Navy Seal wrote of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak at a military hospital.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire students hold ‘cops off campus: dare to divest’ rally

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Similar to last week's rally at UW-Stout, Blugolds shared stories, and read demands to the university.

Homepage

UW-Eau Claire introduces a new center for racial and restorative justice

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The center will be a space for research, will coordinate workshops, and will bring in speakers for UWEC students, and the Eau Claire community