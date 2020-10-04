Sky Yoga performers hold an outdoor showcase for the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sky Yoga held an aerial showcase at Phoenix Park Saturday to perform for friends, family and the community.

Shantel Kristian started Sky Yoga three years ago on Barstow Street in Eau Claire. Now, the yoga and aerial studio is transitioning into a full performing arts studio. The center will be at a higher competitive level. But Sky Yoga is still a very unknown art. And tonight’s event caught the eye of many people passing by at the park amphitheater.

“It’s Sky Yoga, its exactly what it means. We’re doing movement with your body in the air so you’re kind of able to feel that free feeling. We do a lot of stretching, strengthening with the aerial, but then we also do the performance aspect of it which is what we are showcasing here tonight. So everybody puts together their routines, shows their personality, and can show that artistic side,” said Kristian.

She also says anyone can try Sky Yoga, they offer beginner classes every week for all people ages five and up with varying difficulty levels.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.