Stolen car involved in Sunday morning high speed chase in Jackson Co.
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -36-year-old Eric Sobin from Kenosha led Wisconsin State troopers on a high speed chase just after midnight Sunday morning.
Sobin drove a stolen 2013 Buick Encore west bound on I-94 from Monroe County into Jackson County.
He tried to run away on foot after his vehicle crashed in a ditch near Black River Falls.
Police transported Sobin to Monroe County Jail.
