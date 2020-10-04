Stolen car involved in Sunday morning high speed chase in Jackson Co.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -36-year-old Eric Sobin from Kenosha led Wisconsin State troopers on a high speed chase just after midnight Sunday morning.

Sobin drove a stolen 2013 Buick Encore west bound on I-94 from Monroe County into Jackson County.

He tried to run away on foot after his vehicle crashed in a ditch near Black River Falls.

Police transported Sobin to Monroe County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.