Truck burns up near Coon Valley

Coon Valley truck is a total loss.
Coon Valley truck is a total loss.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coon Valley Fire Department put out a fire Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck began to burn.

Brian Hitchcock, the owner of the truck, pulled to the side of the road when he said he could smell the truck’s electrical system getting hot.

Hitchcock got out of his truck before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said the truck is a total loss.

