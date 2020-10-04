Advertisement

Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

Health official steps down over pandemic response
Health official steps down over pandemic response(Gray Television)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said in a resignation letter that the virus is being turned into "a political tool.”

The letter, dated Sept. 14, says Lawther plans to step down on Oct. 14. Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber says Lawther’s handling of the pandemic response was likely off putting to some due to his personality.

McCumber says another problem was the size of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, a group of people with varying viewpoints, and it was difficult to reach a unanimous consensus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KMBC Staff
Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for the police chief to resign, but police say video of the incident doesn’t tell the whole story.

News

Madison jazz club owner tries to register 100 voters in honor of a Tennessee man

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The owner of Cafe Coda says that goal commemorates a century-long fight for the right to vote.

Sportscene

SportScene 13, Saturday, September 3rd

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
McDonell takes on New Auburn in 8-man football and McDonell hosts Fall Creek and Altoona in a Volleyball tri-match.

Latest News

Homepage

Sky Yoga performers hold an outdoor showcase for the community

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire's Sky Yoga studio owner says it can be for anyone, aged five and up.

News

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark questionable to play Monday night vs Falcons

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Davante Adams, Kenny Clark questionable to play Monday night vs Falcons

News

UW-Eau Claire Homecoming altered due to COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A weekend usually full of activities on the campus of UW-Eau Claire, is now a stark reminder of just how much COVID-19 has changed our sense of normal.

Homepage

Couple holds wedding at senior care facility to allow elderly parents to be present

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Picking a wedding venue can be hard, but one couple made a unique decision for their fall celebration.

News

Wisconsin breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
The state also added another 2,892 positive tests setting a new record.

News

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Eau Claire

Updated: 22 hours ago
The site will be open Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will remain open until Dec. 7.