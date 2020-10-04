Wisconsin DHS adds fewer positive COVID-19 cases after record-breaking Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,865 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 132,663.

81% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

DHS is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,377 since the pandemic began. 58 more Wisconsinites with the virus are hospitalized.

According to today’s report, an additional 8,950 tests came back negative.

In Eau Claire County, 23 new cases are reported for a total of 2,123.

In Chippewa County, 11 new cases are reported for a total of 641.

In Dunn County, 9 new cases are reported for a total of 682.

In La Crosse County, 15 new cases are reported for a total of 3,299.

