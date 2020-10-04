Advertisement

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

UW Athletics confirms reports that Badgers senior QB, Jack Coan injured his foot during practice on Saturday
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By George Balekji
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season.

First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

UW Athletics confirmed to NBC15 Sports the reports of Coan’s injury, as he missed practice on Sunday as well. Severity of the foot injury is currently unknown.

If Coan is sidelined for any portion of the season, the Badgers are left with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, sophomore Chase Wolf and junior Danny Vanden Boom as their most experienced quarterbacks.

Coan is coming off his first full season as a starter in 2019 where he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns along with five interceptions. The senior out of Sayville, New York also ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns.

Out of the remaining quarterbacks on Wisconsin’s depth chart, Graham Mertz has the most experience as he completed nine of 10 pass attempts for 73 yards in two games last season.

