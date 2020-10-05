1 pronounced dead at the scene of Wood County crash

TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wood County crash that happened Sunday.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department says initial investigation shows a pick up truck was traveling west and began turning south on the intersection of County Highway G and Kimball Avenue when a motorcycle was traveling east. Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

