1 taken to St. Paul hospital with life-threatening injuries after St. Croix County crash, later died due to injuries

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a St. Paul hospital with life-threatening injuries after a St. Croix County crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 29.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a motorcycle crash on County Highway A where preliminary investigation shows Jamie Ralph Brown, 49, was driving north. Witnesses told law enforcement that the motorcycle accelerated from stoplights at U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway U. Brown lost control of the motorcycle on a curve and then left the road and went into the ditch.

Officials say Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Region Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they were notified by Ramset County Medical Examiners Office that Brown had died due to his injuries.

The crash is still under the investigation.

