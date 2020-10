WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - 15 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County, no new deaths reported.

The Winona County Health and Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the county, for a total of 1,001 cases.

A total of 18 people have died related to COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported.

