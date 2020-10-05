35 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 35 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health says there are 35 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 650 in the county.

24 new people were released from isolation, for a total of 524.

There were 332 new negative test results, for a county total of 15,501.

Two more people have been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.