Advertisement

35 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 35 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health says there are 35 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 650 in the county.

24 new people were released from isolation, for a total of 524.

There were 332 new negative test results, for a county total of 15,501.

Two more people have been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asks for health ordinances to be withdrawn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the Eau Claire City- County Health Department to withdraw health ordinances.

News

Libraries and parents provide strategy discussion for virtual school success

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many families are adjusting to at-home learning this fall. Parents and caregivers may join a special online discussion with local parents who are experienced with virtual schooling to learn about strategies to keep both home life and school life running smoothly.

News

Clark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s help.

News

Cobban Bridge preparing to submit proposal to relocate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. has received the Information Packet and is preparing to submit a Proposal to “relocate” the bridge to a new location.

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls football team and Chippewa Falls Senior High School host warm clothing drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls football team and the Chippewa Falls Senior High School will be hosting a warm clothing drive for the homeless the entire month of October.

National Politics

2 justices slam Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

News

New COVID-19 cases remain under 2,000 for 2nd straight day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin remained under 2,000 for the second straight day.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

15 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
15 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County, no new deaths reported.

News

Pedestrian pronounced dead at scene of Polk County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a Polk County crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 3.