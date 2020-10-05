Area businesses frustrated by fake isolation and quarantine notices

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City-County Health Department quickly dispelled the validity of the orders, saying it’s not responsible for the fake signage.

In a press release this morning, the ECCCHD made it clear they have not placed any isolation or quarantine signs on any building throughout the pandemic.

They believe this “spamming” is part of a misinformation campaign related to the communicable disease ordinances being considered by the City Council and County Board this month.

Rita Parr, owner of Parr’s Hardware on Moholt Dr, found one of these warnings on her door Monday morning.

“I was going to call the health department and then I see there’s no county listed, there’s no phone number listed, so then I pulled it off the door and read the back side and saw that it was just a fright tactic by a group of people that are afraid of the health department over reaching their authority,” Parr says.

Security footage from the hardware store reveals a woman taping the fake notice to the door around 7 o’clock last night.

“She has a right to her opinion, they all have a right to their opinion but not at the expense of a small business. What if we didn’t open until 10a.m. and eight people saw that notice before we open, and told all of their friends that we were quarantined and we had COVID here,” Parr says.

“They have no right to infringe on my right to make a living as a small business... I wasn’t as concerned with the business aspect as I was the personal aspect because we’re a small store we all work together, and it’s scary, wondering which one of them were sick.”

A number of businesses off of Menomonie St. were also targeted by the deceiving signs.

Mike Decker, owner of MAD Computer Services says small businesses are struggling enough as it is during the pandemic, then to have this political stunt happen, is frustrating.

“Putting that on my door, that scares people, people have a hard enough time trusting people, and for us to scare away our customers, that’s not okay,” Decker says.

Decker called his property management company this morning and they informed him the notice was a hoax.

“I was scared because I have bills to pay, I mean I’m a small business...not a very funny joke I guess,” Decker says.

The health department says the new ordinance being discussed does not grant any new authority or power to local health officials.

The first reading at the County Board Meeting on the proposed health ordinance is tomorrow at 7p.m.

