Advertisement

Beckey Spring restored to former glory

After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state.
After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state.(weau)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve driven south of Eau Claire on highway 37, you might not have noticed an old building on the left side of the road.

To Doug Carlson, the man who owns the land it sits on, that old building turned out to be a glimpse into the history of the Chippewa Valley.

After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state.
After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state.(weau)

“We had no idea that this little small concrete building was anything," Carlson says. “It was all overgrown and degraded."

To his surprise, that building turned out to be something that hundreds across the area used and relied on for water.

“About six or eight years ago, Mary, who is the historian and genealogist in the family, started digging into it and said ‘well what is that that thing,’” He says. “It didn’t take her very long. She discovered there was not only a history, but a rich history, to the 1870s.”

After doing a little digging, Doug and his wife Mary discovered what was known as Beckey Spring, a source of water for timber crews, farmers and families from 1870 until about 1960.

“A man by the name of Joseph Beckey, who was a timber cruiser in the area, he found this spring, just water coming out of the ground long before this building was here,” Carlson says. "So people started getting water and they started calling it in Beckey Spring.

In 1923, Eau Claire County decided to make Beckey Spring safer for people to access by putting up the concrete structure that still stands today.

“A couple of years ago, I thought, ‘I wonder if i could restore the building and grounds to what it looked like back in 1935 or 1936,’” Carlson says.

After learning more about the history of Beckey Spring, Doug, with the help of some neighbors, began the process of cleaning up the grounds around it.

“It’s really been a community project. Neighbors helped, an excavator down the road here came and dug away 100 years of dirt to reveal the rest of it,” he says. “A neighbor down the road came with chainsaws and we hauled away 15 loads of brush.”

Two years and nearly $2,000 later, Beckey Spring has been restored to it’s former glory.

“It was a landmark,” Carlson says. “It was an important part of the development of the Chippewa Valley.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

News

Three teens hospitalized after Vernon County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Three teens hospitalized for cold exposure after vehicle hit a tree.

News

Overheated electrical wiring causes house fire in La Crosse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of 6th Street South in La Crosse around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

News

16-year-old injured in Vernon County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
A 16-year-old girl is injured after a car accident in the Town of Genoa.

Latest News

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

News

Truck burns up near Coon Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Brian Hitchcock, the owner of the truck, pulled to the side of the road when he said he could smell the trucks electrical system getting hot.

National

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another, is deceased

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

News

Stolen car involved in Sunday morning high speed chase in Jackson Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sobin drove a stolen 2013 Buick Encore west bound on I-94 from Monroe County into Jackson County