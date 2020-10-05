Beckey Spring restored to former glory

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve driven south of Eau Claire on highway 37, you might not have noticed an old building on the left side of the road.

To Doug Carlson, the man who owns the land it sits on, that old building turned out to be a glimpse into the history of the Chippewa Valley.

After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state. (weau)

“We had no idea that this little small concrete building was anything," Carlson says. “It was all overgrown and degraded."

To his surprise, that building turned out to be something that hundreds across the area used and relied on for water.

“About six or eight years ago, Mary, who is the historian and genealogist in the family, started digging into it and said ‘well what is that that thing,’” He says. “It didn’t take her very long. She discovered there was not only a history, but a rich history, to the 1870s.”

After doing a little digging, Doug and his wife Mary discovered what was known as Beckey Spring, a source of water for timber crews, farmers and families from 1870 until about 1960.

“A man by the name of Joseph Beckey, who was a timber cruiser in the area, he found this spring, just water coming out of the ground long before this building was here,” Carlson says. "So people started getting water and they started calling it in Beckey Spring.

In 1923, Eau Claire County decided to make Beckey Spring safer for people to access by putting up the concrete structure that still stands today.

“A couple of years ago, I thought, ‘I wonder if i could restore the building and grounds to what it looked like back in 1935 or 1936,’” Carlson says.

After learning more about the history of Beckey Spring, Doug, with the help of some neighbors, began the process of cleaning up the grounds around it.

“It’s really been a community project. Neighbors helped, an excavator down the road here came and dug away 100 years of dirt to reveal the rest of it,” he says. “A neighbor down the road came with chainsaws and we hauled away 15 loads of brush.”

Two years and nearly $2,000 later, Beckey Spring has been restored to it’s former glory.

“It was a landmark,” Carlson says. “It was an important part of the development of the Chippewa Valley.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.